7 Pinoy seafarers injured in drone attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday, May 7, 2026, that seven Filipino seafarers were injured following a drone attack believed to be by Iranian forces amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a press conference, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino crewmen of Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM San Antonio, which was struck by a drone while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, are currently undergoing medical treatment.

“Four of them have relatively minor injuries, while three are in more serious condition and are being closely monitored,” he said.

Cacdac assured continuous monitoring and assistance to the affected crewmen. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)