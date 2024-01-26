7 rabies cases recorded since January 1, 2024

THE Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, January 26, 2024, seven cases of rabies recorded across the country this year.

Data from the DOH showed that from January 1 to 13, a total of seven rabies cases have been reported natiowide.

"Of these cases, 71 percent (five cases) were caused by dogs, while the remaining 29 percent (two cases) were caused by cats," said the DOH.

Of the animals, four were found to be domesticated while the other three were stray.

"Pets, such as cats and dogs, may carry rabies and infect their owners. Stray cats and dogs may likewise do so," noted the health department.

The DOH also said that four of the animals were found to be unvaccinated, one was vaccinated, while the remaining two have unknown vaccination history.

"Prevention is always better than cure. All cats and dogs must be vaccinated against rabies," said the DOH.

Rabies is a disease transmitted through animal bites or wound contamination by animal saliva containing the virus.

Its symptoms include headache, fever, muscle spasms, paralysis, and hydrophobia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)