7 reported dead in M6.8 Mindanao quake

At LEAST seven individuals were reportedly killed by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday, November 18, 2023.

According to a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), it is currently validating seven fatalities from the quake.

Of the reported casualties, one person died in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; one in Malapatan, Sarangani; two in Glan, Sarangani; and three in General Santos City.

The NDRRMC also mentioned two missing individuals in Glan and two injured in General Santos City.

Around 450 individuals received medical attention for hyperventilation and panic in the Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Reports also indicate a total of 32 damaged infrastructures in Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, General Santos, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

The Office of Civil Defense raised the alert status to blue on Friday afternoon to closely coordinate, consolidate, and report all related incidents, ensuring prompt coordination with concerned agencies and offices.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also directed concerned government agencies to provide immediate assistance to the earthquake victims. (SunStar Philippines)