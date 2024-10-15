7 suspects in online seller couple’s murder nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested seven suspects in the killing of the online seller couple in Pampanga.

In a press conference, Central Luzon Regional Police Director Brigadier General Red Maranan identified the arrested suspects as Arnold Taylan, Arnel Buan, Robert Dimaliwat, Rolando Cruz, Jomie Rabandaban, Sancho Nieto, and the alleged mastermind, Anthony Limon.

He said Taylan and Buan, who carried out the execution of Lerma and Arvin Lulu on October 4 in Mexico, Pampanga, were arrested in Nueva Ecija during an operation conducted by the Mexico Municipal Police Station, along with the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFC).

Maranan said the two gunmen who yielded the clothes they were wearing when they conducted the killing, as well as several firearms, provided vital information that resulted in the arrest of the other suspects.

“Investigations revealed that Limon, who is also an online seller like the victims, had a P13-million debt to the couple, providing a potential motive for the crime,” he said.

The suspects were charged with two counts of murder.

Maranan commended the tireless efforts of the police operatives involved in this case, emphasizing the PNP’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice for the victims' families.

“Our mission to ensure the safety and security of our community remains our top priority,” he said.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and accountability for this heinous crime,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)