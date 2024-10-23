7 takeaways from the House inquiry into the drug war 'reward scheme'

THE recent inquiry into alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during President Rodrigo Duterte's administration has revealed claims about a reward system for police personnel involved in the drug war.

Here are seven important points from the inquiry and testimonies presented:

1. Claims of a reward scheme

Retired Police Colonel Edilberto Leonardo acknowledged during the House QuadComm inquiry that there were allegations of a reward system that purportedly offered financial incentives to police for the killing of drug suspects.

2. Testimonies from retired officers

Former police colonel Royina Garma provided testimony alleging a payment structure for police operations against drug personalities, with claims of rewards ranging from P20,000 to P1 million, depending on the assessed threat level of the individual.

3. Reference to the 'Davao model'

Garma discussed the "Davao model," which she claimed Duterte sought to replicate nationally. This model allegedly involved a structured payment system for police actions against drug suspects, reflecting practices from Duterte's time as mayor of Davao City.

4. Implementation of Oplan Double Barrel

Leonardo stated that the Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented Oplan Double Barrel, which includes Oplan Tokhang. This initiative allegedly involves police conducting home visits to encourage alleged drug users to surrender.

5. Allegations of corruption

While Leonardo denied personal financial gain from the drug war, former Senator Leila de Lima referred to previous investigations suggesting that police personnel may have been compensated for extrajudicial killings, specifically citing the Davao Death Squad (DDS) during Duterte’s time as mayor.

6. Culture of silence among police

Garma claimed that there was a culture of silence among police officers regarding alleged extrajudicial activities, indicating that many officers were aware of specialized operations but often did not report them.

7. Historical context of violence

The inquiry also highlighted a historical context of violence, with de Lima referencing investigations from 2009 that purportedly found DDS operatives being paid for killings, raising ongoing concerns about police conduct.