70 Basilan cops relieved over 'hazing' of newly assigned policemen

AROUND 70 members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-14B (RMFB-14B) in Lamitan City, Basilan were ordered relieved over reports of maltreatment of fellow police officers.

In a press conference Monday, February 9, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said that of the 70 relieved personnel, 12 police non-commissioned officers were identified as having direct participation in the alleged hazing of over 120 newly assigned police personnel.

Tuaño said the remaining 58, which include officers, are under investigation for their possible knowledge of the abusive activity, which allegedly happened on February 6, 2026.

“Base po sa initial na report na natanggap natin may basehan po ang complaint nung mga complainant,” he said.

(Based on the initial report we received, the complaint of the complainants has basis.)

“Ang nasabing grupo (victims) po ay katatapos lamang mag-undergo ng basic internal security operations training. Since kaka-graduate lamang po nila, sila po ay magre-report po sa Lamitan City Police Office, Basilan. Accordingly, ito po daw ay initiation rites or welcome rites para sa nasabing grupo,” he added.

(The said victims had just undergone basic internal security operations training. Since they had only recently graduated, they were supposed to report to the Lamitan City Police Office, Basilan. Accordingly, this was allegedly an initiation or welcome rite for the group.)

Tuaño said 30 complainants have already undergone medical check-ups.

“Ang injury nila ay mga physical—may mga hematoma, pananakit, suntok sa mukha at lower body po,” he said.

(Their injuries are physical, including hematoma, pain, punches to the face, and injuries to the lower body.)

Tuaño reiterated that the PNP has zero tolerance for any form of abuse.

The alleged suspects will face administrative and criminal charges for violations of the Anti-Hazing Law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)