7,000 OFWs, dependents back home from Middle East

CLOSE to two months since the war began in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Sunday, April 26, 2026, reported that there are now over 7,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that have been repatriated.

In a social media post, the DMW said it has successfully brought home 7,051 OFWs and their dependents, as of April 25.

"Of this total number repatriated via government assistance, there were 5,669 OFWs and 1,382 dependents," said the DMW.

"At present, we have been implementing meeting points, exit points, and fly-out arrangements for more than 7,000 repatriates," it added.

In the event that the situation escalates further, the department says it is prepared to provide continued assistance.

"We stand ready to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the region, including preparations for possible large-scale repatriation if tensions escalate further," said the DMW.

Resurgence in OFW deployment

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac is hoping for a resurgence in the deployment of OFWs once the Middle East crisis ends.

In a recent interview, Cacdac said they are hoping to see a similar trend after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"We are seeing a reduction in the deployment of OFWs in the Middle East. But we're hoping that the situation will be reversed when the situation goes back to normal," said Cacdac.

"Looking at the Covid-19 experience, after the pandemic, there was a resurgence in OFW deployment,' he furthered.

The DMW head, however, admitted that it is still too early to tell if the decline in OFW deployment in the Middle East will be prolonged or not.

"At this stage, it's too early to tell in terms of the effect of the ongoing situation on the deployment of OFWs. Whether this is a medium- or short- or long-term effect remains to be seen," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)