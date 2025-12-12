71 more Myanmar ‘scam hub’ OFWs return home

BARELY two weeks before Christmas Day, 71 more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who worked in scam hubs in Myanmar returned home on Friday morning, December 12, 2025.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 71 OFWs safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

“A total of 71 Filipinos rescued from illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar have arrived in the country,” the DMW said.

The Department added that the OFWs immediately underwent standard immigration procedures and the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) screening to assess their status and provide necessary protection.

The DMW said all repatriated OFWs will receive medical, legal, and financial assistance from the government.

As of last month, there were 1,545 reported OFW victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

At the time, the DMW said 1,454 OFWs had already been repatriated. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)