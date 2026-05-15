72 hours of chaos: A timeline of Senate standoff and Dela Rosa’s escape

AFTER a six-month absence, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s dramatic return has turned the Senate into the epicenter of a national standoff, marking one of the most volatile crises in recent Philippine political history.

Over the past three days, the Senate has been gripped by tensions, lockdowns, law enforcement confrontations, and gunfire, deepening political divisions surrounding Dela Rosa’s ordeal. The crisis stems from an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa had been missing from public view since November 2025, following reports that the ICC had confidentially issued a warrant for his arrest. The lawmaker was identified as a co-perpetrator alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte in charges of crimes against humanity -- specifically murder -- committed during the implementation of the administration's deadly "war on drugs."

On Monday, May 11, Dela Rosa unexpectedly appeared at the Senate. Upon his arrival, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents, accompanied by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, attempted to arrest him by served the ICC-issued warrant. Dela Rosa resisted the arrest, leading to a staircase chase that left the lawmaker with bruised fingers.

CCTV footage later showed Dela Rosa running through Senate hallways pursued by NBI agents. He eventually entered the plenary hall, where he angrily denounced the NBI's actions and demanded that the agents leave along with Trillanes, a staunch Duterte critic.

The former police chief’s return coincided with a leadership coup that unseated Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President.

The ensuing commotion prompted a lockdown of the Senate complex as lawmakers debated whether to allow the NBI agents to leave or to hold them. Senators eventually agreed to place Dela Rosa under protective custody while he exhausted legal remedies to prevent his arrest.

Amid the confusion, ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet confirmed in a video message the "secret" issuance and subsequent unsealing of the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, dated November 6, 2025. Maillet noted that the ICC relies on the cooperation of member states to implement warrants issued by the chamber.