72 hours of chaos: A timeline of Senate standoff and Dela Rosa’s escape

AFTER a six-month absence, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s dramatic return has turned the Senate into the epicenter of a national standoff, marking one of the most volatile crises in recent Philippine political history.
Over the past three days, the Senate has been gripped by tensions, lockdowns, law enforcement confrontations, and gunfire, deepening political divisions surrounding Dela Rosa’s ordeal. The crisis stems from an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Dela Rosa had been missing from public view since November 2025, following reports that the ICC had confidentially issued a warrant for his arrest. The lawmaker was identified as a co-perpetrator alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte in charges of crimes against humanity -- specifically murder -- committed during the implementation of the administration's deadly "war on drugs."
On Monday, May 11, Dela Rosa unexpectedly appeared at the Senate. Upon his arrival, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents, accompanied by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, attempted to arrest him by served the ICC-issued warrant. Dela Rosa resisted the arrest, leading to a staircase chase that left the lawmaker with bruised fingers.
CCTV footage later showed Dela Rosa running through Senate hallways pursued by NBI agents. He eventually entered the plenary hall, where he angrily denounced the NBI's actions and demanded that the agents leave along with Trillanes, a staunch Duterte critic.
The former police chief’s return coincided with a leadership coup that unseated Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President.
The ensuing commotion prompted a lockdown of the Senate complex as lawmakers debated whether to allow the NBI agents to leave or to hold them. Senators eventually agreed to place Dela Rosa under protective custody while he exhausted legal remedies to prevent his arrest.
Amid the confusion, ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet confirmed in a video message the "secret" issuance and subsequent unsealing of the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, dated November 6, 2025. Maillet noted that the ICC relies on the cooperation of member states to implement warrants issued by the chamber.
May 12
While staying inside the Senate complex, Dela Rosa made an emotional appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to cooperate with the ICC. He also urged supporters and military personnel to stand behind him and reject extradition to The Hague.
Meanwhile, minority senators filed a resolution urging Dela Rosa to voluntarily surrender “out of respect for judicial and prosecutorial processes.”
In their resolution, opposition lawmakers affirmed the Senate’s commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, emphasizing that accountability applies equally to all public officials regardless of rank.
The resolution reiterated that the Senate lacks the constitutional authority to provide "protective custody" or sanctuary from lawful arrest.
However, Senate President Cayetano maintained that Dela Rosa should be allowed to exhaust all legal remedies, arguing that an arrest warrant should be issued by a local court to be valid.
Simultaneously, Dela Rosa’s legal counsel sought intervention from the Supreme Court (SC) for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest.
Outside the Senate, supporters of Dela Rosa and Duterte gathered for prayer vigils and demonstrations.
May 13
On the evening of May 13, chaos erupted as gunshots rang out inside the Senate. Earlier that afternoon, Dela Rosa had abruptly left the plenary hall mid-session. Minutes later, he announced via Facebook Live that his camp had received information he would be arrested and immediately flown to The Hague following the session.
Heavily armed members of the Philippine Marines, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms soon filled the hallways. Drilling sounds were heard on the second floor before gunfire broke out and lights were cut, causing panic.
At the time, 13 majority senators and Dela Rosa were holding a caucus regarding the transmittal of Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte.
Cayetano posted a video claiming the “Senate is allegedly under attack.” Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. rushed to the scene to de-escalate the situation.
That same night, the Supreme Court ordered respondents to comment within 72 hours on Dela Rosa’s motion to stop his arrest and transfer.
The Shootout: What We Know
No casualties were reported following the shooting, which was triggered when the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, retired Major General Ma. O Aplasca, fired “warning shots” at NBI agents in the GSIS building.
The Senate rents its office space from the GSIS, and the two areas are connected by a bridge.
NBI Director Melvin Matibag stated that the GSIS management had requested NBI assistance to maintain order amid the tensions. Matibag explained that the drilling was intended to permanently seal the access door between the GSIS and the Senate.
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro cleared the NBI of accusations that it conducted an "assault operation" to arrest Dela Rosa. She stated that Aplasca fired the shots unprovoked upon seeing the agents.
Aplasca admitted to firing his gun upward after the agents allegedly failed to heed a verbal challenge, adding that he was unaware of the NBI’s presence in the GSIS building.
On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Office of the Ombudsman suspended Aplasca for six months pending an investigation.
Departure from Senate Premises
Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Dela Rosa quietly left the Senate complex, reportedly accompanied by Senator Robin Padilla. This exit triggered accusations that Senate officials had staged the night’s tensions to facilitate his escape -- a claim Cayetano vehemently denied.
Cayetano continued to maintain that there was no legal basis for the arrest, citing the lack of a local warrant. However, Dela Rosa’s departure leaves significant questions regarding power and the rule of law.
Constitutional expert Domingo Cayosa noted that under Republic Act 9851, the government has the power to extradite individuals to international tribunals even if the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)