7,300 security personnel deployed for Asean Summit 2026 in Cebu

MORE than 7,300 security and emergency response personnel have been mobilized ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Leaders’ Summit 2026 in Cebu to ensure the safety of visiting world leaders and delegates.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the send-off ceremony of the deployed police personnel at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

The event marked the full activation of coordinated national security measures for one of the region’s major diplomatic gatherings.

Nartatez also conducted an aerial inspection over key areas in Central Visayas to assess operational readiness and validate deployment plans, focusing on critical venues, transport routes, and other high-security locations.

Authorities said the Task Group Central Visayas under the Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response has been activated, integrating personnel from multiple agencies which include the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, and Office of Civil Defense, among others.

The deployment covers a wide range of operations, including site and convoy security, coastal and airspace monitoring, traffic management, emergency medical services, and rapid incident response.

Nartatez said preparations for the summit have undergone extensive planning and coordination, drawing from best practices in handling major national and international events.

He added that deployment levels are calibrated to meet operational requirements and ensure continuous security coverage.

The summit is scheduled from May 7 to 8 in Lapu-Lapu City, with foreign delegates expected to arrive starting May 5 and depart by May 12.

Discussions are expected to focus on regional security, economic cooperation, and policy development. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)