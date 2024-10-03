7.4M applicants register in 7-month voter sign-up period

MANILA – Over 7.4 million individuals have applied as voters during the seven-month nationwide registration period for the May 2025 midterm elections.

The latest data from the Commission Elections (Comelec) released Wednesday showed 7,427,354 applications were processed from Feb. 12 to Sept. 30.

This, however, excluded Batanes province, which extended the voter sign-up until Tuesday due to Super Typhoon Julian.

Calabarzon topped the number of registrants with 1,223,159, followed by the National Capital Region with 997,062 and Central Luzon with 834,467.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has processed 416,866 registrants; Davao region, 411,879; Central Visayas, 387,586; Bicol, 365,464; Northern Mindanao, 344,083.

Meanwhile, Ilocos region logged 301,645 registrants; Zamboanga Peninsula, 297,086; Negros Island Region, 293,760; Eastern Visayas, 287,401; Soccsksargen, 283,640, Western Visayas, 240,544; Mimaropa, 214,517; Cagayan Valley, 213,653; and Caraga, 203,132.

The region with the lowest number of registrants is Cordillera Administrative Region at 111,410.

Aside from registration for new voters, the voter registration also processed applications for transfer, change/corrections of entries in the registration records, reactivation of registration records, inclusion of registration records and reinstatement of name in the list of voters, and transfer of registration records from foreign service post to local. (PNA)