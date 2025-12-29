75,000 find jobs via job fairs in 2025

ALMOST 75,000 jobseekers found employment in 2025 after participating in job fairs organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Data from DOLE showed that 74,564 applicants were hired on the spot during 2,176 job fairs held nationwide as of November 2025.

DOLE said the job fairs were part of its regular employment facilitation efforts, including its commitment to holding monthly job fairs.

A total of 529,158 jobseekers participated in the job fairs nationwide, the agency added.

Based on the October 2025 Labor Force Survey, the country’s unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent, higher than the 3.9 percent recorded in October 2024.

In terms of absolute numbers, the number of unemployed individuals in October 2025 was estimated at 2.54 million, up from 1.97 million in October 2024. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)