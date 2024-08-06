76% of Filipinos want cellphones banned in schools – survey

MANILA – A Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian showed that almost eight out of 10 Filipinos support the banning of cellphones in schools.

The results of the survey, conducted from June 17 to 24, showed that 76 percent of 1,200 adult respondents nationwide agree with having a cellphone ban inside schools. Thirteen percent said they disagree, while 11 percent said they cannot say whether they agree or disagree.

According to the survey, Filipinos across all socioeconomic classes also support the cellphone ban in schools, with the strongest support from Class ABC, with 80 percent; 76 percent from Class D; and 71 percent from CLass E.

Eight out of 10 respondents in the National Capital Region, or 80 percent, support the proposal; with 79 percent in Balance Luzon; 61 percent in the Visayas; and 81 percent in Mindanao.

In a news release on Tuesday, Gatchalian said the results of the survey show that Filipinos see the benefits of imposing a ban on cellphone use in schools, especially because distraction from mobile phones in schools is linked to poorer learner performance.

“Malinaw na suportado ng ating mga kababayan ang ating panukala na ipagbawal ang paggamit ng mga cellphones sa mga paaralan, lalo na’t ang paggamit nito sa oras ng klase ay maaaring makapinsala sa kanilang pag-aaral (Our countrymen clearly support our proposal to ban the use of cellphones in schools, especially because their use during class can harm their studies)," he said.

According to an analysis of the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment by the Senate Committee on Basic Education, eight out of 10 Filipino learners aged 15 reported being distracted in class by using their smartphones, while another eight out of 10 reported being distracted by other students’ smartphone use.

"Kaya naman patuloy nating isinusulong ang panukalang batas na magbabawal sa paggamit ng cellphone sa oras ng klase (That's why we continue to push for the bill that will ban the use of cellphones during class),” he added.

Gatchalian recently filed Senate Bill 2706 or the Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act, which seeks to prohibit learners’ use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets from kindergarten to senior high school within school premises during school hours.

It mandates the Department of Education to establish guidelines for the prohibition, which covers learners from kindergarten to senior high school in both public and private institutions, including teachers.

The bill, however, provides some exceptions – learning related-exceptions, such as classroom presentation or class-based learning activities; health and well-being-related exceptions, such as learners with health conditions and requiring the use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets; and exceptions related to managing risks, such as emergencies, response to perceived threats or dangers, and during field trips or activities outside school premises.

All public and private basic education institutions, as well as learners, who will fail to comply, shall be subject to appropriate sanctions. (PNA)