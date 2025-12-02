760,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, that more than 760,000 have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to November 30 showed that there are a total of 768,263 applicants for voter registration.

"Magandang senyales ito na bago pa ang deadline ay maabot na natin ang ating estimated numbers (This is a good sign that we are reaching our estimated numbers even before the deadline)," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview Tuesday.

Of the total, 600,275 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 167,988 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 163,939 individuals, followed by the National Capital Region with 92,890 and Central Luzon with 88,757 applicants for voter registration.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 1, 911 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)