76th Palanca Awards issues call for entries

THE Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc. is now accepting entries to the 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (Palanca Awards).

The Palanca Awards, the country’s most prestigious literary competition, welcomes Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages, whether based locally or abroad, to participate. Authors may submit only one entry per category, as follows:

* Novel and Nobela;

* English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;

* Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tula Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;

* Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano;

* Kabataan Division – Kabataan Essay (English) and Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino)

The Kabataan Division for young writers under 18 is accepting submissions in two categories. Entries must be informal, personal essays on the theme: “As the world becomes more connected yet increasingly shaped by differing ideologies, beliefs, and perspectives, young people face the challenge of understanding the divisions around them and helping shape a more hopeful future. How can today’s youth rise above differences and become bridges of understanding, promote peaceful coexistence, and help build societies rooted in empathy, mutual respect, and collective progress?” for Kabataan Essay (English) and “Habang ang daigdig ay lalong nagiging magkakaugnay, patuloy din itong hinuhubog ng magkakaibang ideolohiya, paniniwala, at pananaw. Nahaharap ang mga kabataan sa mga pagsubok na unawain ang mga pagkakawatak-watak o paghahati-hati sa lipunan, habang nagsisikap na makabuo ng isang bukas na puno ng pag-asa. Paano makaaahon ang mga kabataan sa ganitong kalagayan? Paano sila magsisilbing tulay ng pagkakaunawaan, magtataguyod ng mapayapang pakikipamuhay, at makatutulong sa pagbuo ng isang lipunang nakaugat sa malasakit sa kapwa, respeto sa isa’t isa, at sama-samang pag-unlad?” for Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino).

Works eligible for the contest include those that were first published or produced between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, as well as unpublished or unproduced works.

However, for the Novel and Nobela categories, which are opened every other year, authors may submit either published or unpublished works, provided that published entries were first published between June 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026.

Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category. Any work that has received a prize in another contest before midnight of June 30, 2026 is not eligible.

Submission must be completed online through the Palanca Awards website at <http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/>. The Carlos Palanca Foundation will not accept printed and email submissions for any categories.

The deadline for submission of entries is on June 30, 2026.

For the official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Awards website. Inquiries and other concerns may be directed via email at <cpfoundation@palancaawards.com.ph> or landline at +632 8478 7996 and look for Ms. Ester Alfaro. You may also call or leave a message at this mobile number +63917 828 2762 (+63917 828 CPMA) to ensure that your inquiry is acknowledged and addressed on time.

All winners will be honored in a special ceremony later this year. Stay tuned for further announcements by following the CPMA website and CPMA Facebook <fb.com/palancaawards>. (PR)