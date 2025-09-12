78-year-old kidnap victim rescued after suspects’ bank withdrawal attempt

POLICE have rescued a 78-year-old female kidnapping victim after the suspects brought her to a bank to withdraw what was supposed to be ransom money.

In a press conference Friday, September 12, 2025, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the victim, a Filipino-Chinese businesswoman engaged in manufacturing industrial goods, was abducted by suspects along C3 Road in Quezon City on September 2.

“Businesswoman siya belonging to a large industry of family. They are involved in the manufacture of industrial goods and she was kidnapped on her way out of her work,” Remulla said.

The victim was detained in a “safe house” in Laurel, Batangas, while her family was asked to pay a P150 million ransom.

Remulla said the victim’s brother immediately reported the incident to the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

On September 11, three suspects brought the victim to a bank in Quezon City in an attempt to withdraw money from her account.

Remulla said the suspects ordered the victim to withdraw P8.1 million from her account.

Having been informed of the ongoing kidnapping of the account holder, bank employees immediately alerted police through a 911 call upon her arrival.

Remulla said police arrived at the bank within two minutes, arrested the three suspects, two former Marines and one ex-Army personnel, and rescued the victim.

During follow-up operations the same day, eight more suspects, including three women, were arrested.

“They were buying time hanggang nainip na yata ‘yung mga kidnappers at pumunta diretso sa bangko. Puwede nga gumawa ng sine tungkol dito, e, comedy of errors. Pero safe to say, ‘yung mga response ng PNP natin in less than two minutes of the call nung branch manager dumating agad ‘yung mga responders natin at nahuli kaagad ‘yung mga kidnappers. And within one day, nahuli lahat ng kanilang mga conspirators,” said Remulla.

(They were buying time until the kidnappers apparently got impatient and went straight to the bank. You could even make a movie out of this, a comedy of errors. But it’s safe to say that the PNP’s response was swift: in less than two minutes after the branch manager’s call, our responders immediately arrived and arrested the kidnappers. And within one day, all of their conspirators were also caught.)

Charges for kidnapping-for-ransom will be filled against the arrested suspects.

Remulla said investigators are still working on pinpointing the masterminds in this kidnapping incident.

He said the victim underwent debriefing.

“Nine days, but she was brought to debriefing after and she was in good health nung nakuha siya. Wala naman injuries sa katawan. Siyempre, may psychological counseling pa rin, but insofar as her health, she seems to be in good health,” he added.

(It was nine days, but she was brought for debriefing afterward and was in good health when she was rescued. She had no physical injuries. Of course, psychological counseling is still needed, but as far as her health is concerned, she seems to be in good condition.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)