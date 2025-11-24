8 accused in anomalous Oriental Mindoro project now under custody

EIGHT people accused in the anomalous P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro are already under the custody of law enforcement agencies, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Monday, November 24, 2025.
In a press conference in Camp Crame in Quezon City, Remulla said the following accused personalities are now under custody of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG):
Gerald A. Pacanan - regional director, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Mimaropa
Gene Ryan A. Altea - former assistant regional director, DPWH-Mimaropa; now director of DPWH Bureau of Maintenance
Ruben DS. Santos Jr. - assistant regional director, DPWH-Mimaropa
Dominic G. Serrano - chief of Construction Division, DPWH-Mimaropa
Felisardo S. Casuno - Project Engineer III, DPWH- Mimaropa
Juliet C. Calvo - Chief Maintenance Division, DPWH-Mimaropa
Lerma D. Cayco - Accountant IV, Bidding and Awards Committee, DPWH-Mimaropa
Under the National Bureau of Investigation custody is Dennis P. Abagon, former officer-in-charge of Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division, a regular member of the Bidding and Awards Committee, and now officer-in-charge chief of the planning and design division.
PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Pacanan surrendered to the CIDG, while the others were arrested.
Abagon was arrested by the NBI in a residential house in Quezon City on Sunday, November 23, 2025.
Remulla said the house where Abagon was arrested is confirmed to be owned by the Vice Mayor of Bansud, Oriental Mindoro.
Remulla warned those coddling the accused in the irregularities in flood control projects.
“Binabalaan namin na lahat ng gustong tumulong ito, itago ang mga ito, ay may kaparusahan na katumbas sa kanilang ginagawa,” he said.
(We warn that anyone who wants to help by hiding these individuals will face a punishment corresponding to their actions.)
The Sandiganbayan earlier issued arrest warrants against 16 individuals over the controversial P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.
Still at large are the following:
Former Ako Bicol party list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co
Montrexis T. Tamayo - officer-in-charge, Planning and Design Division DPWH-Mimaropa
Timojen A. Sacar - Material Engineer DPWH-Mimaropa
Adelma Angelie D. Alcazar - president and chairman of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation
Cesar X. Buenaventura - treasurer and Member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation
Consuelo D. Aldon - member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation
Engineer Noel Yap Cao - member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation
Anthony L. Ngo - member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation
Of those who are still at large, Co, Tamayo, Alcazar and Buenaventura are abroad.
Remulla said Tamayo, Alcazar and Buenaventura are already in coordination with the Philippine embassy in the countries where they are currently staying for their surrender and repatriation.
“We have to make this clear that no matter where you are in the world, we will find you. If you are at large, we will find you. If you are hiding in the Philippines, we will find you,” he said.
“Our best advice to all who have outstanding WOAs (warrants of arrest) against them, surrender as soon as possible. Surrender to the nearest authorities, surrender to the nearest police station. If we go on a manhunt after you, we cannot guarantee the results. For the sake of your families, for the sake of the country, surrender immediately,” he added.
Remulla said Co, who is central to the investigations on flood control anomalies, is traveling from one country to another using a different passport to elude arrest.
“We believe he is traveling with another passport. We do not know if he is using another name, so vine-verify pa namin. The blue notice is out. Now that we have the arrest warrant, the red notice can be out and we will further determine kung nasaan talaga siya,” he said.
“Ang hula lang namin reportedly he has another passport that he is using (Our guess is that he reportedly has another passport that he is using),” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)