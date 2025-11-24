8 accused in anomalous Oriental Mindoro project now under custody

Under the National Bureau of Investigation custody is Dennis P. Abagon, former officer-in-charge of Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division, a regular member of the Bidding and Awards Committee, and now officer-in-charge chief of the planning and design division.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Pacanan surrendered to the CIDG, while the others were arrested.

Abagon was arrested by the NBI in a residential house in Quezon City on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Remulla said the house where Abagon was arrested is confirmed to be owned by the Vice Mayor of Bansud, Oriental Mindoro.

Remulla warned those coddling the accused in the irregularities in flood control projects.

“Binabalaan namin na lahat ng gustong tumulong ito, itago ang mga ito, ay may kaparusahan na katumbas sa kanilang ginagawa,” he said.

(We warn that anyone who wants to help by hiding these individuals will face a punishment corresponding to their actions.)

The Sandiganbayan earlier issued arrest warrants against 16 individuals over the controversial P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Still at large are the following: