8 cops relieved over death of detainee in Camarines Sur

EIGHT officials of the Bicol Regional Police Office were relieved from post over the irregularities in the reporting of the death of a person under police custody (PUPC) in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the relieved officials include:

* The police provincial directors of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

* The chief, chief investigator and investigator-on-case of the Del Gallego Municipal Police Station in Camarines Sur

* The chief of the Police Regional Office Bicol Region Investigation and Detective Management Division and San Miguel municipal police station

* The chief and warrant section chief of the San Miguel Municipal Police Station in Catanduanes

“Linawin natin na ang administrative liability na nakita ng regional office sa kanila ito ‘yung late reporting ng nasabing insidente na umabot daw halos 12 araw bago nakarating sa regional headquarters ‘yung nasabing report,” said Tuaño.

(Let us clarify that the administrative liability identified by the regional office concerns their late reporting of the incident, which reportedly took nearly 12 days before the report reached the regional headquarters.)

The PUPC was arrested in Pasig City for murder charges and while he was being transported to San Miguel, Catanduanes, together with another apprehended rape suspect on February 6, he allegedly tried to escape, prompting a chase and an exchange of fire with police officers.

According to the arrested rape suspect, his fellow detainee elbowed one of their escorts and fled.

Four police officers, a police corporal and three patrolmen, were placed under restrictive custody following the incident and are currently facing homicide charges.

Tuaño said three of the four policemen tested positive in the paraffin test, indicating that they indeed fired a gun, while the PUPC turned out negative for gun powder. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)