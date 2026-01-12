8 DPWH regional, district execs relieved

MANILA – Eight local officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been relieved from their posts pending investigation.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, in a media briefing Monday, said among those relieved from their positions were four regional directors (RDs), two assistant RDs and two district engineers (DEs).

Ordered relieved were RDs Ronnel M. Tan (Region 1), Jovel G. Mendoza (Region 4A), Virgilio C. Eduardo (Region 5) and Danilo J. Villa (Region 7); Assistant RDs Neil C. Farala (Region 4-B), Annie S. Dela Vega (Region 5) and DEs Ruel V. Umali (Metro Manila 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) and Manny B. Bulusan (South Manila DEO).

“We are officially relieving today for various reasons specifically because there are ongoing investigations here, which I cannot fully disclose to you, but suffice it to say we are investigating a lot of people in the department,” he said.

“This is the initial batch of officials that have been relieved," Dizon added.

Three local officials have also been relieved for not meeting the qualifications by the Civil Service Commission.

They are officer-in-charge District Engineers (DEs) Sherylann Gonzales (La Union 1st DEO), Roy Pacanan (Iloilo City DEO ) and Peter Scheller Soco (Leyte 4th DEO).

*Dizon to appear before Sandiganbayan*

In a related development, Dizon said he would testify in the Sandiganbayan trial of the flood control case against former lawmaker Zaldy Co set on Jan. 20.

“I don’t know what the rules of the Sandiganbayan, if it is open. I’m not sure, I’m just announcing to you that I will testify in the case in Oriental Mindoro of former Cong. Zaldy Co,” he said.

“We will give you updates on my sworn testimony in that case. Since I am the complainant in many of these cases, you will see me testifying in many cases in the coming weeks, months, it is part of the process of holding those who should be held accountable,” Dizon added. (PNA)