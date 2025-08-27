8 in 10 Pinoys trust NLE 2025 results

MORE than eight in every 10 Filipinos see the results of the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) as being accurate and credible.

This was according to the survey results conducted by Octa Research involving 1,200 respondents from July 12 to 17.

"Trust in the integrity of the May 2025 National and Local Elections is high. About eight out of 10 adult Filipinos (83 percent) express confidence that the official results were accurate and credible," said Octa.

"By contrast, only four percent openly distrust the outcome, while 14 percent remain undecided or ambivalent," it added.

Octa said the high trust in NLE 2025 results clearly contributes to political stability.

"This provides elected officials with a stronger mandate to, implement policies and pursue their platforms with public backing," said Octa.

It also said the high trust rating will likely lead to less political disputes and poll protests.

"With most Filipinos recognizing the poll results as valid, post-election disputes and protests are less likely to destabilize governance," said Octa.

Sought for comment, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said they welcome the results of the Octa survey.

"Natutuwa tayo. Pinupuri natin lahat ng tauhan ng Comelec, partners namin, at mga kababayan natin... Sobra kaming natuwa. Nag-uumapaw ang tuwa natin sa bagay na yan," said Garcia in an interview.

(We are delighted. We commend all Comelec personnel, our partners, and our fellow citizens... We are truly overjoyed. Our happiness over this is overflowing.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)