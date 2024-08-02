8% increase in 2025 OVP budget, no confidential fund requested

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Thursday, August 1, 2024, that the 2025 budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has increased by eight percent.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said during a press briefing in Malacañang Thursday that the proposed budget for 2025 is P2.037 billion.

She detailed the allocations as follows: P188.5 million for personnel services, P1.79 billion for maintenance and other operating expenses, and P56 million for capital outlay.

The OVP did not request a Confidential and Intelligence Fund (CIF) for 2025, Pangandaman said.

“Sa CIF po, wala pong CIF ang Office of the Vice President. I think, hindi rin po siya nag-request ng CIF,” she said.

(For the CIF, the Office of the Vice President does not have a CIF. I think, they also did not request for a CIF.)

The budget allocation for the OVP is not without its controversies, as the OVP requested a P500 million CIF for 2024.

The small committee tasked by the House of Representatives, however, removed a total of P1.23 billion in confidential funds from various civilian agencies and realigned them to frontline agencies. (JGS)