8 inmates bolt Bulacan jail

EIGHT persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) bolted on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from the San Jose Del Monte City Police Station in Bulacan province.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said four of the escapees have already been re-arrested while four others were still at large.

Among the charges the PDLs were facing were robbery, arson and illegal drugs.

Two police personnel assigned in the facility were relieved amid the ongoing investigation on their possible liability on the incident.

The detainees allegedly escaped by cutting off the metal grill of their comfort room.

Fajardo said a manhunt operation continued Monday, June 3, 2024, against the PDLs.

She warned anyone against coddling the escapees as she urged their relatives to surrender them back to the police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)