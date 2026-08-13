8 Korean nationals arrested for financial scamming in Angeles City

EIGHT Korean nationals were arrested in separate operations in Angeles City over alleged violations of immigration laws and other illegal activities linked to financial scamming, police said Thursday, August 13, 2026.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the arrests were carried out by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), with assistance from the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in operations conducted from late Wednesday, August 12, into the early hours of Thursday through the service of two BI mission orders at separate locations in Barangays Anunas and Pampang.

Philippine authorities also coordinated with the Korean National Police Agency and the Korean Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the initial police report, the enforcement actions were prompted by alleged violations of Philippine immigration laws and Republic Act 12010, or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act.

One of the Korean nationals arrested was reportedly wanted in South Korea over allegations of illegally establishing and operating gambling businesses.

Investigators also said the suspects were allegedly running online workstations connected to the transfer of proceeds from criminal activities conducted offshore.

Information provided by Korean authorities indicated that private bank accounts allegedly controlled by the operators may have been used to move illicit funds.

Police said one of the arrested suspects was the primary subject of the BI operation, while seven others were apprehended during the enforcement activities.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. underscored the importance of cooperation among Philippine law enforcement agencies and their foreign counterparts, particularly in cases involving foreign nationals and suspected transnational criminal activity.

He said authorities would continue coordinating with domestic and international partners while ensuring that those arrested are afforded due process.

The Bureau of Immigration is expected to initiate deportation proceedings, while appropriate criminal charges may also be filed based on the results of the investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)