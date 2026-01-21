8 OFWs affected by South Korea fire

WHILE unharmed, eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were adversely affected by a recent fire at a plastic manufacturing company in South Korea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said the eight OFWs were directly affected by the workplace fire on January 16 in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

"While the workers were unharmed, their employment was temporarily disrupted as company operations were suspended," the DMW said.

It also noted that some Filipino workers lost personal property in the blaze.

"We facilitated the passport applications of those whose passports were destroyed," the DMW added.

The department said the affected OFWs have been provided with relief aid and financial assistance.

"We are committed to protecting the welfare of Filipino workers abroad and have pledged ongoing support to the affected OFWs," it said.

The fire occurred on January 16 at a plastic manufacturing company in Namyangju/Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. (MAP)