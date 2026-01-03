8 wanted persons nabbed, P8.8-M drugs seized in new year police ops

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) seized PHP8.8 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested eight most wanted persons in a series of operations to mark the new year.

In a statement, the PNP said the operations were conducted across multiple regions from 10 p.m. Thursday, New Year’s Day, to 9 a.m. Friday.

Those arrested were wanted for serious crimes, including murder, syndicated estafa, and statutory rape. They were apprehended in coordinated operations by police units in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, and other areas.

“All arrested individuals are now in police custody and undergoing legal proceedings,” the PNP said.

Authorities, meanwhile, destroyed 7,000 fully grown marijuana plants valued at PHP1.4 million in Kalinga, while in Cebu City, a joint buy-bust operation led to the arrest of a high-value individual and the seizure of 1,030 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP7.4 million.

Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the operations reflect the PNP’s continued focus on public safety and accountability under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) agenda, aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a safer and more orderly Philippines.

“Under the guidance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we will continue to strengthen our operations through EMPO – smarter deployment, tighter coordination, and faster response – to deliver police service the public can truly feel,” Nartatez said. (PNA)