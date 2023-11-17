83 OFWs still waiting repatriation from Israel

MORE than 80 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are still waiting for their opportunities to return home amid the continuing hostilities in Israel.

In a virtual press briefing, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that 83 OFWs in Israel are still up for repatriation in the coming days.

"For Israel, we still have pending requests for repatriation from 83 OFWs. We hope to immediately process these 83," said Cacdac.

On Friday afternoon, 32 additional OFWs safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from Israel.

This means that a total of 264 OFWs in Israel have been repatriated by the Philippine government since war broke out in the Middle East last month.

According to Cacdac, they remain open to requests for repatriation from OFWs based in Israel.

"For repatriation, we’re keeping it open. The state of war declared there is still ongoing. Our lines of communication are open in terms of OFWs seeking repatriation," said the DMW chief.

"We are not putting a timeline to this since we don't knwo yet when will this end," added Cacdac. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)