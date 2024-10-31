84 more Israel OFWs return home

AS THE battle rages in the Middle East, more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Israel have availed themselves of the voluntary repatriation program of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW reported that 84 OFWs and one dependent from Israel arrived home late Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

“We stand continually ready to assist and support our kababayans, who wish to go home for safety and security,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

The latest batch of repatriates brought to a total of 972 OFWs and 28 dependents the number of those who availed themselves of the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

As for those still in Israel, the department said it is closely monitoring the situation there to ensure the safety and welfare of OFWs in the region.

"All of them are constantly reminded to follow the instructions of the Israeli Home Front Command and heed the advice of the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Tel Aviv during emergencies," said Cacdac.

The DMW also assured that the MWO is prepared to provide the needed assistance to affected OFWs there.

"They are tasked to provide transportation, provision of food, emergency supplies, and temporary shelter for affected OFWs," said Cacdac.

Israel is currently at war with militant groups, particularly the Hamas in Gaza and the Hezbollah in Lebanon.

There are an estimated 30,000 OFWs in Israel. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)