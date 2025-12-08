870,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Monday, December 8, 2025, that more than 870,000 individuals have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to December 7 showed a total of 877,422 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 678,385 applied for the barangay polls, while 199,037 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Calabarzon has the most number of applicants with 188,239 individuals, followed by the National Capital Region with 106,770 and Central Luzon with 104,633.

The Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has also recorded 1,939 applicants.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026, with the Comelec aiming to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)