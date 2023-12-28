88 fireworks-related injuries recorded ahead of New Year celeb

THE Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a total of 88 fireworks-related injuries ahead of the New Year celebration, it said on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In a statement, the DOH said among the injured individuals due to the use of fireworks was a four-year-old boy from Calabarzon who accidentally swallowed a watusi.

As a first aid for watusi ingestion, the DOH said children may be given six to eight raw egg whites while eight to raw egg whites for adults.

If caught in the eye, immediately wash with clean water for at least 15 minutes while eyelids are open while deep washing is needed if watusi affects the skin.

“Watusi is deadly. Watusi contains yellow phosphorus, potassium chlorate, potassium nitrate, and trinitrotoluene (TNT). Children often mistake them for candy due to their size and color. Ingestion will lead to death. Bring the patient to the emergency room Asap (as soon as possible). Do NOT buy or allow any watusi to be at your home,” the DOH warned.

The National Capital Region recorded the highest number of cases with 31, followed by Central Luzon and Ilocos with 11 and 10 cases, respectively, while Bicol, Davao, and Soccsksargen each had five cases.

The DOH said among the firecrackers to be blamed for these incidents were boga, 5-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, whistle bomb, and luces. (SunStar Philippines)