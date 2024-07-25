9 arrested over ‘vishing scam’

AUTHORITIES arrested on Wednesday evening, July 24, 2024, nine individuals allegedly involved in voice phishing or "vishing scam," victimizing bank depositors.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group Brigadier Ronnie Francis Cariaga said the arrest was made during the service of Warrants to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) against April Joy Espino, 34, for violating Section 4 (b) (2) or Computer-related Fraud under Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“In telephone calls, these individuals pretended to be bank employees, deceitfully obtaining money from the victims' bank accounts,” Cariaga said.

He said cybercops conducted an eight-month investigation, case build-up, and surveillance against the suspects, which stemmed from complaints from dozens of victims.

Seized during the operation were registered SIM cards, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices, bank documents, and scripts used when calling the victims.

Among the bank documents were assorted bank accounts and credit card account records containing various personal information.

In a press conference, ACG cyber response unit chief Colonel Jay Guillermo said the suspects were able to funnel millions worth of money from the accounts of their victims.

“So roughly nasa P40 million na yan (nakuha nila) from the time we investigated from November up to now,” he said.

“It is alarming kasi ang mga biktima nito kawawa, ‘yung mga may edad na, retired na hindi nila alam. Even judges may mga nabiktima nito. Napakarami nabibiktima nila na kanilang mga pensions na doon nakalagay sa bangko na namamanipulate at nawi-withdraw ng mga tao na ito,” he added.

(It is alarming because the victims are pitiful, such as the elderly and retirees who are unaware. Even judges have been victimized by this. Many have fallen victim, with their pensions stored in the bank being manipulated and withdrawn by these people.)

Guillermo reminded the public not to share their One-Time-Pin with anyone, noting it is the key in order for someone to access and manipulate a bank account.

Cariaga has called for the cooperation of financial institutions in the investigation to strengthen the evidence, prepare for filing the case, and expedite the process.

He also urged the public who have fallen victim to Voice Phishing schemes to report to the nearest ACG office for appropriate police assistance and to help prevent further illegal activities.

“The PNP ACG will also reach out to the victims identified in the gathered evidence to assist them in filing a complaint,” said Cariaga. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)