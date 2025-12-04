9 freed Pinoy seafarers coming home

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday, December 4, 2025, announced that the nine Filipino crew members of the MV Eternity C are set for homecoming.



In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the nine Filipino seafarers have been successfully freed by the Houthi rebels.



"Ligtas na makakauwi ang ating 9 na tripulante sa MV Eternity C na inatake po ng mga Houthis noong ika-7 ng Hulyo, 2025," said Cacdac.



(Our nine crew members from MV Eternity C, which was attacked by the Houthis on July 7, 2025, will be able to return home safely.)



The official personally went to Oman to meet the nine Filipino seafarers held in captivity in the last five months.



"Ipinahiwatig ko po mula sa ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ang pasasalamat kay His Majesty Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq," said Cacdac.

(I conveyed, on behalf of our beloved President Bongbong Marcos, our gratitude to His Majesty, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.)



InJuly, the MV Eternity C, which had 21 Filipino crew members, was attacked twice by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.



Eight of the Filipino crew members of MV Eternity C have been rescued and safely repatriated.



There is also one crew member missing while the other three Filipino seafarers have been killed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)