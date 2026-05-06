9,000 Middle East OFWs repatriated

CLOSE to 9,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East have already been repatriated from the crisis-torn Middle East, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a television interview, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said there are nearly 9,000 OFWs that have been safely brought home from the war-torn region.

"We have already brought home almost 9,000 OFWs due to the conflict in the Middle East," said Olalia.

He said all the OFWs repatriated may avail themselves of the different assistance programs of the government, including possible redeployment overseas.

"We have a National Reintegration Network. It includes various government agencies that can help our OFWs, who have returned home," said Olalia.

On the other hand, he sounded the alarm over the presence of illegal recruiters targeting OFWs that were recently repatriated from the crisis-torn Middle East.

"When there is a crisis like this, especially in the Middle East, those who have returned home through our repatriation program will immediately look for online job offers for abroad," said Olalia.

"In Facebook, TikTok, and others, most of those who get boosted on social media are opportunist illegal recruiters because they know that many people, who have returned home, really need work," he added.

Olalia said they are issuing the warning as they are able to monitor the presence of such activities online.

"We are seeing illegal recruitment posts, so we have them taken down," said the official.

As for repatriated OFWs, he said they are urging them to look out for the "red flags" of illegal recruitment activities.

"If you are offered a job and it is not a working visa... the offer is a student visa or tourist visa or business visa, this is a red flag. Do not agree. These are illegal recruiters," said Olalia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)