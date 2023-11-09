917Ventures’ KodeGo upskills PAP employees in AWS Cloud practitioner training

KODEGO, an innovative startup under 917Ventures, has been tapped to train employees of talent management firm Profiles Asia Pacific, Inc. (PAP) for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification. This collaboration ensures that the activity is meticulously tailored to meet the organization’s unique requirements.

KodeGo draws upon its expertise in technology and skillset training to offer a personalized approach that empowers enterprises to align its workforce with vital skills to meet operational objectives.

Its offer of customized programs has allowed KodeGo to establish itself as the preferred partner of companies seeking specific upskilling avenues. KodeGo remains committed to adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of business requirements, reaffirming its dedication to progressive education and training.

“I would like to express our excitement and optimism towards this newly formed partnership with Profiles Asia Pacific. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals and organizations through education and skill development,” said 917Ventures Venture Builder Patty Gaw.

PAP sets an ambitious target: to have half of its workforce achieve foundational AWS certification by the close of the year.

Elaborating on this aspiration, Vice President of PAP, Inc. John Pick said, “The program is just the first step in having an AWS-certified dev team. By next year, we want to get at least 25 percent certified at the developer associate level. The cloud practitioner level will hopefully bring 75 percent of us part way there. We aim to have all our applications running on AWS by next year, so the training will put us on track.”

The commitment between the two companies was solidified with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at PAP's offices in Ortigas Center, Pasig. KodeGo's delegation included Gaw; Trisha Pimentel, Business Development Associate; and Cheena Ang, Partnerships Lead. PAP was represented by Pick, and Team Leads Franz Nicart and Rochelle Fernandez.

Beyond the AWS training, KodeGo further engaged PAP in a masterclass helmed by Dr. Abegail Pulma Tongco, Ph.D., on the importance of understanding a company’s culture and its impact on one’s performance at work.

In a broader spectrum, KodeGo champions educational democratization for Filipinos, offering comprehensive tech bootcamps for those aged 18 and above, with graduates securing positions with partner companies in as short as five months. This initiative has facilitated over 4,700 enrollees and 1,600 graduates since its launch in 2021. KodeGo continues to inspire individuals across various backgrounds to upskill and enhance their professional trajectory. (SPONSORED CONTENT)