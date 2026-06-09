95,000 jobs up for grabs in Independence Day job fair

MORE than 95,000 employment opportunities will be available as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) holds simultaneous job fairs nationwide in celebration of the country's 128th Independence Day.

In a statement, DOLE said a total of 95,240 job vacancies will be offered by 1,181 local and overseas employers in the 55 job fair venues.

"The initiative aims to help unemployed and underemployed individuals find immediate employment and income opportunities," said DOLE.

"The number of participating employers and available jobs is expected to increase in the coming days, giving applicants more employment options," it furthered.

The Department said top job vacancies to be offered are in the sectors of retail, manufacturing, construction, business process outsourcing, and accommodation and food service.

Among the most in-demand occupations are sales clerks/store crew, production operators, construction workers, call center representatives, and service crew.

The Independence Day job fairs is expected to continue the momentum gained by the country’s employment sector as seen in the April 2026 Labor Force Survey (LFS).

In a separate statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said they welcome the results of the April 2026 LFS, which showed that the number of jobless Filipinos have declined.

"We welcome that the unemployment rate declined for the fourth consecutive month in 2026, from 5.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent in April," said Tolentino.

He said this can be attributed to the numerous employment facilitation activities of the DOLE, including the conduct of job fairs.

"The Department attributes the improving employment and labor market conditions to the intensified implementation of key employment facilitation initiatives across the country," said Tolentino.

Based on the April 2026 LFS, the country's unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent, which is lower than the 5 percent unemployment rate in March 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)