960,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on late Monday, December 15, 2025, that more than 960,000 have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to December 14 showed that there are a total of 962,615 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 739,333 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 223,282 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 203,438 individuals, followed by the National Capital Region with 114,820 and Central Luzon with 114,628 applicants.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 2,011 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)