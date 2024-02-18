98 killed in Maco landslide, 9 more missing

THE number of retrieved bodies from the landslide that hit a village in Maco town in Davao de Oro has reached 98, local authorities said Saturday afternoon, February 17, 2024.

In a press conference, Leah Anora, head of the management of the dead and the missing cluster, said as of 12 noon on Saturday, of the 98 bodies retrieved, 88 have complete body parts while 10 bodies were incomplete.

She said 79 of them have already been identified.

Anora said nine individuals are still on the list of missing persons; four were residents of Barangay Masara; four from Maria-Socio General Services Inc. (MSGSI); and one from APEX Mining.

Incident Commander Engineer Ariel Capoy said retrieval operations are ongoing for the missing individuals.

The landslide occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 6 in Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco Davao de Oro which houses the garage of a mining company.

The landslide was reportedly due to the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area which was experienced in the Mindanao region since January 28.(SunStar Philippines)