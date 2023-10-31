98.21 percent of winning BSKE candidates proclaimed

ALMOST 39,000 winning candidates for the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 (BSKE) have already been proclaimed, the Commission on Election (Comelec)s said Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said canvassing of votes in 42,001 barangays all throughout the country is already at 98.21 percent as of 10:23 a.m.

He said a total of 38,937 or 92.70 percent of winning candidates have already been proclaimed.

Garcia said the barangays in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao have already completed canvassing.

The Bangsamoro region has the lowest canvassing rate at 81.78 percent.

Garcia said he got a commitment from local Comelec officials that canvassing of votes will be finished within the day.

In terms of proclamation, a total of 3,267 or 100 percent of winning candidates in Ilocos region have been proclaimed.

In Central Visayas, 98.6 percent of the winning bets were also proclaimed.

In NCR, 78.19 percent of candidates were proclaimed.

Garcia said he directed the local Comelec officials to finish the proclamation of winning candidates within the day “at all cost.”

He warned local government officials interfering with the canvassing of votes in their respective areas.

He said there was a mayor in the Bicol Region who was preventing the proclamation of winners in their area since the winning candidate was not his bet.

He refused to name the local chief executive.

He reminded about the approved Comelec resolution suspending the proclamation of winning BSKE candidates with pending poll-related cases.

Garcia also said BSKE polls in three barangays in Lanao del Sur are being conducted Tuesday, October 31, due to the delays in the delivery of election paraphernalia.

In Calbayog City, polls in two far-flung barangays will also be conducted Tuesday due to delays brought about by the attack of communist rebels against those who delivered election paraphernalia on October 30.

He said the Comelec officials in these areas committed to finish voting Tuesday. (SunStar Philippines)