9K erring cops sacked from July 2016 to November 2025

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday reported that 32,698 police personnel have been found guilty of administrative offenses, with 9,027 dismissed from service from July 2016 to Nov. 26, 2025, under the PNP’s Internal Disciplinary Mechanism.

A report from the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) also showed 1,725 were demoted, 15,311 received suspension orders, 1,221 personnel faced forfeiture of salary, 4,355 were reprimanded, 528 received restriction penalties, and 531 had certain privileges withheld as part of corrective disciplinary measures.

The report further revealed that 1,037 of those dismissed were involved in drug-related offenses or tested positive for illegal drug use.

The PNP said that in the first 92 days of acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., a total of 1,339 administrative cases involving 2,308 personnel were resolved. Of these, 428 personnel were dismissed from the service, 71 were demoted, and 448 were suspended, while others received various administrative penalties.

On the other hand, a total of 1,152 cases were dismissed.

"While the PNP is reasonably generous in giving due recognition and reward for outstanding performance, it is also swift and decisive in imposing punishment for breach of discipline and misconduct... There is no room for 'rogue cops' in this institution. Our zero-tolerance policy is firm — because public trust is non-negotiable," Nartatez added.

The PNP assured the public that its internal disciplinary processes remain robust, transparent, and consistently implemented, guided by policies such as PNP Memorandum Circular 20-2020.

Morale remains high

Nartatez assured the public that "internal cleansing" within the PNP would not dampen its personnel's morale. He said this after six policemen from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were slapped with charges for allegedly stealing PHP13 million from the money seized in a raid last year.

“There are, of course, some personnel still engaging in misconduct but our internal disciplinary mechanisms and integrity monitoring efforts will ensure we cleanse our ranks,” he added.

“Will this lower the morale of our personnel? No. Our people’s morale remains high. At least 95 percent of our personnel are performing their duties honorably, and it is only fair that we act decisively against the five percent or fewer who tarnish the image of the PNP. They will be dismissed,” Nartatez stressed. (PNA)