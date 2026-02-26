Año denies receiving cash from Zaldy Co

Año said his legal team is currently preparing necessary actions against the attempts to smear his reputation.

The former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also questioned the timing of the release of the affidavit of the 18 former marine soldiers, which was submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigation.

“Given its timing amid the ICC (International Criminal Court) hearings, the Edsa anniversary, and the planned ‘One Time Big Time’ mass action -- is seemingly part of a broader effort to undermine or destabilize government institutions,” said Año.

“I urge the public to be discerning and not be swayed by misinformation. Rest assured, the government will continue to address legitimate concerns through proper channels and uphold the rule of law at all times,” he added.

In their affidavit, the ex-marines who claimed to be former security personnel of resigned Ako-Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co said that part of their duty was to deliver luggage of cash to several high-ranking government officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

They said they also brought money to former senator Sonny Trillanes and it was used to fund the ICC investigators’ probe in the Philippines.

The ICC is currently investigating the alleged crimes against humanity in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)