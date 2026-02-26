Año junks 'paper bag' claims of 18 alleged Marines

MANILA – National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Thursday denied the "malicious, unsigned affidavit" of 18 supposed Marines accusing him of receiving a paper bag after a meeting at the Polo Club townhouse with former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, former House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Rep. Leila De Lima.

"To set the record straight, I have never attended any meeting with former Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Congressman Zaldy Co, and Congresswoman Leila De Lima in the Polo Club townhouse or in any other location, nor did I receive any paper bag or package from them. These claims are entirely false and fabricated," he said.

Año said he will not tolerate any attempt to smear his reputation, emphasizing that his legal team is ready to take all the necessary actions.

He said his office will also conduct its own investigation to determine whether this "malicious stunt" is part of a broader effort to undermine or destabilize government institutions, given its timing amid the International Criminal Court hearings, the 40th EDSA anniversary, and the planned “One Time Big Time” mass action.

"I urge the public to be discerning and not be swayed by misinformation. Rest assured, the government will continue to address legitimate concerns through proper channels and uphold the rule of law at all times," Año said.

The Philippine Navy (PN) stated that four out of the 18 reported members of the Philippine Marine Corps, who claimed to be aides of Co and bagmen to ranking government officials, were never part of the service while the majority have been dishonorably discharged.

"Based on official records, (four) were never members of the PN or the Philippine Marine Corps. Majority of the individuals were discharged dishonorably from the service, while others were able to retire in good standing," PN spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez told the Philippine News Agency.

The PN issued the statement following claims from these persons that they delivered PHP805 billion to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Romualdez. The Palace has dismissed the allegations as lies and part of a "lousy script." (PNA)