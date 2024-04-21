Año reiterates police, military’s full support for Marcos

NATIONAL Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año reiterated on Saturday, April 20, 2024, the full support of the police and the military for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his administration.

In a press conference, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said Año urged the administration’s detractors to spare the armed services from politics.

“Ang panawagan po ng National Security Adviser (Secretary Eduardo Año) is let us insulate our Armed Forces and the Philippine National Police from partisan political activities. Huwag po natin silang gagamitin because in any democracy, the Armed Forces is supposed to be neutral and apolitical – kahit po sino magpalit-palit ng administrasyon, iyon po ‘yung commander-in-chief,” said Malaya.

(The call of the National Security Adviser is: let us insulate our Armed Forces and the Philippine National Police from partisan political activities. Let us not use them because in any democracy, the Armed Forces are supposed to be neutral and apolitical – no matter who changes administrations, that's the commander-in-chief.)

“Hindi sila magbibitaw ng mga salita to withdraw support from the President just because someone asked them to do so. They are professionals, they know the chain of command and they respect the rule of the military hierarchy and they have loyalty to the current Commander-In-Chief, President Bongbong Marcos,” he added.

(They will not utter words to withdraw support from the President just because someone asked them to do so. They are professionals, they understand the chain of command, they respect the military hierarchy, and they are loyal to the current Commander-In-Chief, President Bongbong Marcos.)

In a statement read by Malaya, Año called on all Filipinos to stand their ground and push back malignant narratives seeking to undermine national interest, particularly on the issues surrounding the so-called gentlemen’s agreement in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He noted Marcos' stance that he is rescinding any secret agreements between the former administration and China.

“We should not fall into a trap, which clearly shows and seeks to saw division in our country and weaken our resolve in asserting our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction the West Philippine Sea,” said Año.

Last week, during the third prayer rally against charter change, Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw their support to Marcos to force him to step down from post.

Año served as the 48th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte who reportedly had a gentleman’s agreement with China to keep the status quo in the WPS.

He also served as the secretary of the Interior and Local Government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)