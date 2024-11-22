A New Lease on Life: The Bacolod Difference

When you picture life in the big city, you think of sprawling streets, towering buildings, and dazzling lights. You work your whole life to build your dream and reward yourself with a beautiful townhouse or condo with a great view of the city skyline. Most cities are all the same. And if you can build a home anywhere in the world, what makes a Bacolod subdivision so special?

Bacolod offers you all the luxurious dream-building opportunities of a big city but with the serenity of a provincial town. The rolling hills that gave Bacolod its name still cascade over the horizon. Anyone who’s ever visited the city could tell you what it feels like. Driving from the Bacolod-Silay Airport to the city proper, you’re met with fields of green and decade-old trees. Bacolod welcomes its guests like they already belong here; like they could build a life and home here.

The city continues growing to this day with new developments all over. However, this doesn’t mean that Bacolodnons have let go of the past. You’ll find how much value the city places on its history just by walking through the streets. Culture and tradition are deeply ingrained in the architecture, streets curving around decade-old trees, and the preservation of historic landmarks: San Sebastian Cathedral continues to welcome churchgoers. The Ruins has withstood the test of time and fire. The Negros Museum stays true to the retelling of the province’s rich history.

The Bacolod Lifestyle

Bacolodnons are known for their more laid-back approach to life. This culture developed because of the accessibility and proximity of necessary locations to each other. There’s a peace that comes with knowing you’ll get to your destination without sitting in hours and hours of traffic. It gets rid of the need to rush. Once you get accustomed to living a slow-paced life of ease, the busyness of the metropolitan fades into the background.

This easy-going attitude translates to how people interact with each other. Not only are the views easy on the eyes, neighbors greet each other with warmth no matter the time of the day. The community around you still makes this growing city feel like a small town. It isn’t called the City of Smiles for nothing, after all. Social interactions flow smoothly and you can build a large and loyal network in no time.

It’s undeniable that Filipinos love food, and the delicacies in Negros Occidental make it clear why. You can’t go on a food trip in the city without trying K.B.L. (Kadyos, Baboy, Langka) and Cansi. The dish that’s withstood the test of time is chicken inasal. It’s stolen the hearts and stomachs of both Bacolod citizens and tourists alike! Around October, during the annual Masskara festival, the streets start filling up with grillers of all backgrounds. The festival itself is a lively occasion filled with music, dancing, and a whole lot of food!

What it means to be at the heart of the city

Bacolod takes pride in its rich culture, native delicacies, and booming business hubs. And at the heart of it all lies Centrale— a 48-hectare residential development along La Salle Avenue in Brgy. Mandalagan. Each residential lot spans a minimum of 300 sq. m and can go up to 953 sq. m. This makes it ideal for homeowners who value their space. As lovely as a condo balcony’s view of another condo is, nothing beats a large backyard where your kids can run around freely. Because, if we’re being honest, that’s what you really want to spend your hard-earned money on. More than a beautiful home, or a great view— the true value of a home in Centrale is freedom.

Picture a home where leisure and convenience are all within your reach. A life at the heart of the city means you’re always a short car ride away from everything you need. It means that your kids can get to school on time and you don’t have to rush to work. That means less stress for you in the mornings and longer bonding times over breakfast.

Experience Community, Wellness, and Leisure at Centrale

When Active Group first broke ground on the project, they wanted a development that was more than just its houses. The Group aims to create spaces that serve as a means to promote social interaction and enhance well-being. The design and planning of the group’s developments prioritize sustainability and wellness for residents and the community at large.

At Centrale, your family can enjoy amenities that were intentionally designed for your leisure and relaxation. The multi-purpose hall is a great place to lounge during weekends, meet neighbors, and hold social events for the community. You also gain access to a covered sports pavilion and landscaped open spaces where you can prioritize your fitness. On top of that, Centrale features a “park on every block” so there’s always enough space to roam and explore.

Each aspect of Centrale was planned and designed to provide you and your family with the easy-going culture of Bacolod. When you build your home and future at Centrale, you’re getting the best of what the city has to offer.

Build the home and the life you deserve at the heart of Bacolod City. Contact Centrale today by visiting our website at www.centrale.com.ph.