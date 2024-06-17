A perfect staycation at Okada Hotel Manila

IN THE bustling heart of Manila, where the city's energy is palpable and life moves at a rapid pace, lies an oasis of luxury and relaxation – Okada Hotel Manila. For those looking to escape the daily grind without leaving the city, a staycation at Okada offers the perfect blend of comfort, opulence, and excitement. Here's a comprehensive guide to making the most of your staycation at this iconic hotel.

The Setting

Okada Manila is situated in the Entertainment City of Parañaque, providing easy access to some of the most vibrant areas in Metro Manila. Its sprawling complex covers 44 hectares, featuring a harmonious mix of luxurious accommodations, dining options, entertainment venues, and a casino, ensuring that there's something for everyone. You do not have to leave the hotel for any other activities because this hotel is like a mall in itself. It is a retail shopping haven with designer brands, local brands, and even its own convenience stores and florist.

Luxurious Accommodations

Okada Manila boasts an array of rooms and suites designed to cater to varying tastes and preferences. Each room is a testament to modern luxury, offering stunning views of either the Manila Bay or the bustling cityscape.

On this staycation, I stayed on a Junior one bed and it was massive. The room has a sitting room and you can request a pull-out bed to be put in the sitting/home office room. This is connected to the bedroom with a king-sized bed through sliding mirrored doors that open up to a huge bedroom with an equally impressive bathroom with separate showers, toilets, double sinks, and the fantastic jacuzzi tub right in the middle of the bathroom. These rooms are perfect for couples and families who are seeking a cozy yet luxurious retreat. With state-of-the-art amenities, plush bedding, and an extensive mini bar, also adjacent to a walk-in closet with its vanity desk, Okada left nothing unturned in laying out a haven where relaxation is guaranteed.

My dream stay in Okada would have to be one of the P1 million peso villas like El Nido or Boracay. There is a property tour you can take that also includes refreshments like juices and iced tea with a serving of muffin. The property tour takes you around the hotel vicinity and you will realize this is a small city by itself! This tour is how I got a glimpse of the Villas. If you are feeling indulgent, book one of Okada's villas which provide unparalleled privacy and luxury. Some of the villas come with a private pool, personalized butler service, and exclusive amenities that cater to the most discerning guests.

A stay in Okada means a breakfast for 2 included with your stay. This is my regret and I am writing this for you to better go down for the breakfast buffet at Medley Buffet. It is at the Pearl Wing section of the hotel. There is the Coral Wing and the Pearl Wing and the buffet is closer to the Pearl Wing. This breakfast buffet is a culinary journey around the world, Medley Buffet offers a wide array of international dishes, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate. There was local taho, there was smoked salmon, there were Filipino breakfast staples like their own cured tapa, longganisa, boneless daing na bangus, Japanese breakfast, a dazzling array of European breakfast pastries like croissants, pan au chocolat. Whatever you thought of, the genius minds at Medley Buffet have thought of it. They also just opened their very own cheese room for dinner buffet guests.

Okada is also home to these two attractions not found in any other hotels in Manila:

The Cove Manila: An indoor beach club and nightclub, The Cove Manila is the perfect spot for those looking to unwind during the day or party the night away. With its retractable roof, the venue is transformed depending on the time of day and the event. On my stay there, there was a Barbie-themed event at the Cove where the Cove was transformed into a pink Barbie heaven for fans. There were casitas with its plunge pool you can book, and the indoor swimming pool was a sight to behold.

The Fountain: One of Okada's most iconic features, The Fountain, is a spectacular display of water, light, and music. The nightly shows are a must-see and provide a mesmerizing experience for guests of all ages. Prepare to be mesmerized watching the show with songs from Freddie Mercury to Aerosmith.

Family-Friendly Activities

Okada Manila is also a family-friendly destination, offering various activities and amenities that cater to younger guests.

An expansive indoor playground, PLAY is designed to keep children entertained and engaged with its range of activities and interactive zones. If you like water, the hotel's family pool area is perfect for a fun-filled day with the kids, with shallow areas for the little ones to splash around safely. There are cabanas for storing your swim and day bags.

A staycation at Okada Hotel Manila promises an unforgettable experience filled with luxury, comfort, and a plethora of activities. Whether you are looking to relax by the pool, indulge in gourmet dining, or enjoy world-class entertainment, Okada Manila offers the perfect escape within the city. So, pack your bags, leave your worries behind, and treat yourself to a rejuvenating staycation at one of Manila's finest hotels. A two-night stay will not be enough. I would highly suggest booking three nights as the property has so many activities and areas to explore. For reservations at Okada, please call +632 8888 0777.

