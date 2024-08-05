A tribute to legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter

A NEWLY installed bronze statue was unveiled to the public on August 2, 2024, by the Los Angeles Lakers team and the Bryant family to honor the memory of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onor’e Bryant.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter accident in 2020.

The statue, which shows Kobe with his arm wrapped around Gianna, with angel wings behind them, is situated outside the Crypto.com Arena, the home court of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The sculpture is adorned in gold and purple flowers, the iconic color of the Lakers which Kobe wore for 20 years.

A plaque below the statue also contains the text: “Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports” and “Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports.” (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)