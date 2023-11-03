A well-curated island experience

Go on a Day trip

Dive deep into spectacular views of a vibrant marine life as you visit Coral Gardens in Talicud Island. As you step into an underwater adventure, snorkel through various schools of fishes and coral reef formations while learning about the beauty of Samal’s abundant marine ecosystem. If you’d like to explore Samal’s Giant Clam Sanctuary, Taklobo Tours also offers immersive learning experiences where different species of clams thrive with the help of the community and local government unit. Visitors can actually snorkel to see the giant clams in this marine sanctuary.

The Monfort Bat Cave, a remarkable natural wonder and a significant site for wildlife conservation is often hailed as one of the most extensive bat colonies in the world and has gained international recognition for its ecological importance. The bats are mostly fruit bats who play vital roles in pollination and seed dispersal, contributing to the island's ecosystem and continual efforts are made to protect and conserve the bats and their habitat – making it a shining example of coexisting with nature. This bat cave was apparently discovered during World war and used as a hideout. At the moment this bat cave is listed at the Guiness World book of records for its sheer number of bats in the colony.

Visit the Vanishing Island at Sanipaan Marine Park located in Babak, Samal Island. As the tides recede, the beautiful white sand peeks through and showcases a magnificent view of the island. The sandbar is set amongst mangroves and provides a picture-perfect opportunity.