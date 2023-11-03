A well-curated island experience

ON MY previous column, I wrote about how amazing the facilities were inside Discovery Samal resort. With 153 lavish villas and plush accommodations, four intimate meeting rooms, and one opulent convention center that can accommodate up to 1,200 guests, Discovery Samal promises profound experiences for business and leisure, combining idyllic settings, refined comfort, convenience, and connectivity, and the genuine culture of care the Discovery brand is known for.
Go on a Day trip
Dive deep into spectacular views of a vibrant marine life as you visit Coral Gardens in Talicud Island. As you step into an underwater adventure, snorkel through various schools of fishes and coral reef formations while learning about the beauty of Samal’s abundant marine ecosystem. If you’d like to explore Samal’s Giant Clam Sanctuary, Taklobo Tours also offers immersive learning experiences where different species of clams thrive with the help of the community and local government unit. Visitors can actually snorkel to see the giant clams in this marine sanctuary.
The Monfort Bat Cave, a remarkable natural wonder and a significant site for wildlife conservation is often hailed as one of the most extensive bat colonies in the world and has gained international recognition for its ecological importance. The bats are mostly fruit bats who play vital roles in pollination and seed dispersal, contributing to the island's ecosystem and continual efforts are made to protect and conserve the bats and their habitat – making it a shining example of coexisting with nature. This bat cave was apparently discovered during World war and used as a hideout. At the moment this bat cave is listed at the Guiness World book of records for its sheer number of bats in the colony.
Visit the Vanishing Island at Sanipaan Marine Park located in Babak, Samal Island. As the tides recede, the beautiful white sand peeks through and showcases a magnificent view of the island. The sandbar is set amongst mangroves and provides a picture-perfect opportunity.
Dine with the Breathtaking View of Azure Waters
The relaxing views of Dayang Beach Resort’s clear blue waters was my beautiful view for lunch as the able and efficient Discovery Samal crew together with the boat people prepared a lunch feast consisting of liempo, kinilaw, fresh fruits on one of the wooden tables set up on the beach. Fresh coconut juice in its shell can be bought at the island for Php40 or close to $1 Canadian dollar. Here my friend Claire, Miss Universe Lapu Lapu, Reza of Brandit and I gathered some plastic that have been swept ashore to put them in the garbage.
Embrace the best sights as you visit Wishing Island, also called the Enchanted Island, which can only be seen when the tide is low and vanishes during high tide is also a sight to behold.
A Courageous Leap towards an Unforgettable Moment
Situated near Kaputian and a quick glimpse of the deep blue sea from the edge, Sabang Cliff is a must-go for thrill seekers looking for an adventure. With three levels starting at 14 feet above the sea as the lowest level and 40 feet as the highest,it was a good picture opportunity again. Jumping from the cliff has been disallowed but if you go up the cliff, photos with amazing views can be taken.
Discovery will take care of all arrangements for the day trips from snorkeling, going to the giant clams sanctuary, lunch on an island, going on the white sandbar, cliff taking pictures and make a wish on the Wishing Island. I went back to my suite at Discovery tired from the heat, but a big smile on my face as I thoroughly enjoyed what Samal island has to offer.
For reservations: reservations@discoverysamal.com They are also available in all the major hotel booking sites.