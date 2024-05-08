Abalos brushes off ouster plot claim, calls it ‘pure chismis’

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos brushed off the allegations of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV that active high-ranking police officials were involved in an ouster plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
In an interview with reporters Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Abalos said he does not see the need to conduct investigation among the police officials as he expressed confidence in their loyalty to their mandate.
(You know what, almost everyone in the administration has such rumors. For the record, I am saying there is no credible threat. As far as we are concerned, it's not in the police, it's not there and 100 percent, we really support our police and the president, and not only that, everyone is focused on their job as policemen.)
“Siguro mga tsismis na… alam mo naman mga tsismis, it’s not a credible threat at all. Talagang as far as we are concerned, binabalewala po namin ito,” he added.
(You know how rumors are, it's not a credible threat at all, as far as we are concerned. We ignore it.)
The Philippine National Police is an attached agency to the DILG, which is responsible for promoting peace and order, ensuring public safety, and strengthening local government capability.
On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Trillanes said that several active high-ranking police officials were recruiting members to join a destabilization plot against Marcos and have him replaced by Vice President Sara Duterte in a bid to protect former President Rodrigo Duterte.
He said the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant against Duterte by June in relation to the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country during his drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)