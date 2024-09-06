Abalos explains viral photo with Guo

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. addressed the controversy surrounding a viral photo of himself with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil, taken after Guo was turned over to them by Indonesian police.

In a press conference upon their arrival in the country from Indonesia, Abalos said he was not aware of what Guo was doing when the photo, which was intended for documentation, was taken.

In the said viral photo, which received criticisms from netizens as well as several lawmakers, Guo was seated in the middle of Abalos and Marbil, all smiles and making peace signs.

“Nag-request si Alice na kausapin kami ni chief and sinabi talaga na meron siyang death threats and in-assure ko siya na death threats 'wag niyang alalahanin. Ang importante, sabihin niya ang totoo, lahat,” said Abalos.

(Alice requested to talk to me and the chief, and she really mentioned that she received death threats. I assured her not to worry about the death threats. What's important is that she tells the truth, everything.)

“Pina-document namin, para malinaw ito. Hindi ko naman alam kung anong ginagawa niya. Siyempre, nakatingin ako sa camera,” he added.

(We had it documented, to make things clear. I didn’t really know what she was doing. Of course, I was focused on the camera.)

Guo, in a short statement to members of the media, confirmed seeking help from Abalos and Marbil in relation to the threats she has been receiving.

She said she felt safe after seeing the two officials.

“Kino-confirm ko po lahat ng sinabi ni secretary na ako ay may death threats po at humingi po ako ng tulong sa kanila at masaya po ako na nakita ko po sila. I feel safe po. Maraming maraming salamat po,” said Guo.

(I confirm everything that the secretary said, that I received death threats and I asked for their help, and I am happy that I saw them. I feel safe. Thank you very, very much.)

Several National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives were also criticized for taking a selfie with Guo inside a vehicle, which, according to netizens, was like "a group of friends going on a road trip."

NBI Director Jaime Santiago apologized for his men’s actions and also expressed his displeasure.

Santiago said smiling could be Guo’s way of handling stress.

'Unprofessional'

Senators Joel Villanueva and Risa Hontiveros called out Philippine government officials over the said viral photos.

Villanueva said it was “so unprofessional” for government authorities.

“Seriously, do you want to take a picture with this treacherous fugitive!” Villanueva said.

Hontiveros, for her part, reiterated that Guo is a “fugitive” and not a “celebrity.”

“PAALALA lalo na sa mga kawani ng gobyerno: Si Alice Guo ay pugante. May kasong human trafficking. Hindi po yan celebrity,” Hontiveros said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)