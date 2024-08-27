Abalos: Manhunt ops vs Quiboloy inside KOJC to continue

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, that police will continue the ongoing manhunt operations against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) fugitive leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy inside the religious organization's compound in Davao City.

Abalos made the statement following the issuance of a court order that directs the PNP to “immediately cease and desist” its ongoing operation inside the KOJC compound in an attempt to arrest Quiboloy.

“Susundin namin ang order pero kasi ang order lamang is to remove all forms of barricades, barriers or blockade that bar the access to and from the subject compound and hinder petitioner’s religious and academic property rights and the pursuit thereof by its officers and members within the surrounding premises, pero walang sinasabi rito na pinapahinto ang operation,” he said.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin at ginagarintiya ko ito tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang operation para hanapin si Pastor Quiboloy,” he added.

(The operation to find Pastor Quiboloy is still ongoing and I guarantee it will continue.)

Abalos expressed confidence that they will be able to arrest Quiboloy anytime soon.

“Well, ang masasabi ko lang maganda ang development. Napakaganda. I am sorry pero hindi ko puwede sabihin ang nangyayari at mga pulis natin pagod na ito. Talagang eto na eh. Makikita na natin si Quiboloy,” he continued.

(Well, all I can say is that the development is good. Very good. I am sorry but I cannot say what is happening and our police are tired of this. We’re very close to it. We will find Quiboloy.)

The Davao police, led by its director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, were scouring the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City since Saturday dawn, August 24, in an attempt to arrest Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse along with five other KOJC leaders.

The operation has resulted in the conduct of protest action by the KOJC that halted the traffic in one of the city’s main thoroughfares, affecting not only the basic public services but also the flights to and from Davao. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)