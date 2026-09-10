Abducted Korean, Indian nationals rescued

The Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) has recovered a South Korean businessman and rescued an Indian medical student in separate operations in Pasay and Las Piñas cities on Sept. 8 and 5, respectively.

Five Indian nationals were arrested in connection with the abduction of the medical student, while police were searching for at least seven suspects in the Korean's case.

In a media briefing in Camp Crame on Wednesday, AKG director Brig. Gen. Edwin Balles said the 41-year-old South Korean was abducted Tuesday while traveling along Roxas Boulevard near Vicente Sotto Street in Pasay.

Investigation showed that a silver sport utility vehicle stopped near the victim, after which at least seven men allegedly forced him into the vehicle.

The abductors then contacted a friend of the victim and asked for PHP30 million in exchange for his release.

The victim’s family transferred about PHP550,000 to the kidnappers' bank account, and the South Korean was released in Kawit, Cavite, shortly afterwards. The victim later returned to Pasay City, where authorities found him.

Balles said the foreigner heard someone introduce himself as a cop while he was being held by the abductors, but "that is still subject to our conduct of case build-up.”

Indian student rescued

In the operation on Sept. 5, police rescued a 24-year-old Indian medical student along Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Piñas City.

Police said five other Indian nationals aged 24 to 26, said to be the victim’s schoolmates, were arrested while allegedly attempting to retrieve deposited ransom money.

The student was abducted from his apartment in Las Piñas on Sept. 3. His brother reported him missing the following day after receiving a message demanding PHP250,000 for his release.

The victim’s family initially transferred 80,000 Indian rupees, equivalent to PHP52,500, to the suspects' bank accounts, and another PHP150,000 at an automated teller machine along Alabang-Zapote Road.

Balles said the Indian's abduction was apparently motivated by his refusal to let the suspects use his crypto e-wallet account.

The arrested suspects were taken into police custody and underwent inquest proceedings for kidnapping and serious illegal detention. (PNA)