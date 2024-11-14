Aboitiz InfraCapital named Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment firm in PH

ABOITIZ InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been awarded the Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines in 2024 by UK-based International Finance Awards (IFA).

Cited by the IFA for its “forward-thinking approach and focus on long-term impact,” AIC is driven by its commitment to building transformative and sustainable infrastructure solutions across its four business verticals spanning economic estates, water, digital infrastructure, and transport and mobility.

This is the second IFA recognition for AIC this year alone, following the Best PPP project in the Philippines conferred to one of its operating water business units Apo Agua Infrastructura, for the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP). It was recognized for its innovations in engineering and project management to provide greater water quality and accessibility to the people of Davao City.

“We are proud that AIC and our business units are consistently recognized for pioneering infrastructure projects with positive public impact, innovative designs, and strong commitment to sustainability. This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the men and women behind AIC who are passionate about building Transformative Infrastructure Ecosystems,” AIC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cosette V. Canilao said.

Since it was founded in 2015, AIC has successfully established its presence across its four business pillars and has been making strides in optimizing its operating assets. As of the third quarter of 2024, AIC’s managed asset base has already reached P104 billion, indicating its operational scale and the results of continued focus on expanding core assets.

In October 2024, AIC completed the full acquisition of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, enhancing its operational capabilities and passenger experience standards as the country’s second-busiest gateway.

The AIC was also awarded the concession to upgrade, operate, and maintain Laguindingan International Airport, further supporting regional growth and connectivity in Northern Mindanao.

Under Economic Estates, AIC has expanded into Central Luzon with TARI Estate, marking a significant step toward a nationwide footprint with sustainable, strategically located industrial-anchored estates.

Meanwhile, Unity Digital Infrastructure Inc., AIC's digital infrastructure unit and a joint venture with leading global private markets firm Partners Group, continues to grow its tower portfolio and co-location sites, bridging the connectivity gap and advancing digital inclusion across the country. (PR)